Emergency responders are at the scene of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Carlsbad.

A pedestrian was hit by a car just after 7 p.m. on the 4600 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department (CPD).

The pedestrian was underneath the car at one point, CPD said.

No other information was available.

