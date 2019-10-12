Car Smashes Into Scripps Ranch Home

NBC 7's Ramon Galindo is at a house where a car crashed through the garage causing major damage. (Published Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019)

A 23-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence lost control of his car and smashed through the garage of a home in Scripps Ranch, police say.

The man was driving a silver 2014 Hyundai Saturday morning around 12:30 a.m. He was heading eastbound on Cypress Canyon Road and lost control when he tried to turn left onto Sun Ray Court and crashed into a house, said officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with major head and face injuries but is expected to survive, said officials.

The front of the house received some damage along with the garage.

No one inside the home suffered injuries.

SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the incident as DUI is suspected.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.