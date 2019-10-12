Car Smashes Into Scripps Ranch Home - NBC 7 San Diego
Car Smashes Into Scripps Ranch Home

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Published Oct 12, 2019 at 8:57 AM | Updated at 10:25 AM PDT on Oct 12, 2019

    A 23-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence lost control of his car and smashed through the garage of a home in Scripps Ranch, police say.

    The man was driving a silver 2014 Hyundai Saturday morning around 12:30 a.m. He was heading eastbound on Cypress Canyon Road and lost control when he tried to turn left onto Sun Ray Court and crashed into a house, said officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department.

    The driver was transported to a local hospital with major head and face injuries but is expected to survive, said officials.

    The front of the house received some damage along with the garage.

    No one inside the home suffered injuries.

    SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the incident as DUI is suspected.

    No other information was available.

