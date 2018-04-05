Car Smashes Through Wall of Home, Hits Bed Where Man Laid Asleep

A car shot over a curb and smashed through the wall of home in Rancho Bernardo Thursday night, waking up a man who was sleeping on the other side.

The crash left behind some crumbled concrete, but, thankfully, no one was hurt.

Police said a Toyota Prius went up a curb, through a retaining wall and into the side of a home on the 12000 block of Camanito Corriente at around 8:45 p.m.

Lee was eating dinner with her family when they heard what she thought sounded like an explosion. The children in the home began screaming frantically and no one knew what had happened until they checked the room and saw headlights.

On the opposite side of the wall, Soya Lee's father-in-law laid sleeping. When the car went through the wall it shoved his bedframe and nearly threw him to the ground.



Officers did not say what the cause of the crash was. Lee said the speed limit in the neighborhood is 15 mph.

A structural engineer was requested at the scene to make sure the multi-level structure was still safe for the Lee family to stay in.

No other information was available.

