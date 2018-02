The crash between a car and a garage happened just after 6 a.m. in the Skyline area of San Diego.

A car plowed through a fence, across a yard, and into a Skyline home causing damage to the garage.

The incident happened at approximately 6 a.m. on Skyline Drive in the neighborhood northwest of the State Route 54 junction with the State Route 125.

No one was injured and the damage was limited to the home's garage.

No other information was available.