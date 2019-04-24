Police are searching for a driver that may have intentionally slammed into a U.S. defense contractor building in Kearny Mesa early Wednesday, fire investigators said.

The sedan, a reported-stolen Prius with mismatched plates, slammed into the Raytheon Integrated Defense building on Balboa Avenue near Kearny Villa Road and burst into flames at about 2:30 a.m.

A security guard called 911 and firefighters with San Diego Fire-Rescue quickly knocked down the fire before flames could spread to the building.

When law enforcement arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found, San Diego Fire-Rescue Batt. Chief Mike McBride said.

According to the company's website, Raytheon is a defense contractor that specializes in civil government and cybersecurity solutions, including missile defense and electronic warfare.

While investigators are still working to determine the motive, it appears that the driver may have intentionally crashed into the building, McBride said.

"We don’t know exactly the motive behind what's going on here but it seems as though they made an attempt to gain access to the building or smashing into the building causing damage," McBride said.

Video surveillance of the scene was being looked at for clues.

Due to the nature of the company's business, investigators were likely going to call the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Federal Bureau of Investigations to assist.

Just before 6 a.m., San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit arrived to the scene.

The investigation was expected to stretch well into the day but McBride said it should not affect commuters in the area.

No other information was available.

