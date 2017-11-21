Car Rolls Down Embankment in Spring Valley - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Car Rolls Down Embankment in Spring Valley

By Anna Conkey

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Car Rolls Down Embankment in Spring Valley
    NBC 7

    A person is trapped in a car that rolled about 40-50 yards down an embankment Tuesday.

    California Highway Patrol and the Heartland Fire Department responded to a call from the Highland Ranch Community at approximately 5:13 p.m., and it was upgraded to a rescue when it became known a person was trapped inside the car, according to CHP.

    Rescue responders are performing a lowangle rescue to retrieve the victim.

    No other information is currently available. Please check back for updates.

    Published 40 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices