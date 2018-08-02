Car Overturns on SR 125 Connector to WB I-8

Update: CHP officers said a 63-year-old woman from National City was driving a 2207 Dodge Caliber at approximately 11:15 p.m. when the vehicle entered the transition road at an unsafe speed. The Dodge slammed into a concrete retaining wall and rolled over, CHP officers said. The driver died as a result of blunt force trauma. Two passengers in the Dodge were injured and taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment. The collision is under investigation. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports on the incident that shut down the connector ramp until early Thursday morning. (Published 6 hours ago)

