Car, Motorcycle Collide on Mission Gorge Road

A stretch of Mission Gorge Road was shut down Wednesday night after a car and motorcycle slammed into each other, sending the rider flying from his seat.

The wreck happened near Twain Avenue at around 7:45 p.m.

Police told NBC 7 a Volvo sedan was turning left onto Mission Gorge from El Pollo Loco when it collided with the motorcycle. Investigators are examining the point of impact, the debris left behind and various pieces of evidence to try and determine who's at fault and how fast the motorcycle rider was going.

Volvo passenger Tom Gibson says maybe two seconds before impact he saw the motorcycle coming out of the corner of his eye.

“Instantly the impact and then the airbags deployed,” Gibson said describing the crash. “You couldn't see anything because of smoke from the airbags… We're worried about the guy -- hopefully he's OK.”

The motorcycle rider suffered a broken wrist and leg and had some nasty road rash but is expected to survive, SDPD said. Police did not confirm whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Mission Gorge Road between Twain and Vandever avenues was shut down while police investigated. Bus traffic had to be rerouted.