Car Hits Pedestrian in Chula Vista Intersection

A woman pushing a shopping cart was hit by a car in a Chula Vista intersection Thursday, police said.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD), the woman in her 50s was crossing near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and C Street when she was hit by a driver who witnesses said had a green light.

Responding officers said the woman wasn't breathing and had no pulse when they arrived shortly after 9:15 p.m., but helped her regain a pulse after administering CPR.

The driver stopped at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The woman was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

No other information was available.

