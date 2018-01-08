Car Hits Pole Causing Live Power Lines to Fall to the Street Near Lake Murray

A car ran into a pole in the Lake Murray neighborhood Monday causing live power lines to fall to the street.

San Diego Gas and Electric reported a car crashing into a pole near Lake Ashmere Drive and Lake Atlin Avenue east of Lake Murray Boulevard at around 6:13 p.m. causing 45 customers to lose power.

The utility expects power to be restored by 9 p.m.

San Diego Police Department officers are on scene assisting with traffic control. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel are also at the scene.

There is no word on how the crash happened or if there are any injuries related to the crash.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.