Car Hits Pedestrian Crossing Clairemont Mesa Boulevard

NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard is at the scene of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Clairemont Mesa. (Published 16 minutes ago)

A pedestrian hit by a car in Clairemont Thursday night is being treated at an area hospital for life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said that a woman, 46, was crossing the 4400 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard outside of the crosswalk at around 6:30 p.m. when she was hit by a Nissan sedan.

Police say a different car nearly hit the woman but swerved out of the way, but a second car, driven by a 17-year-old male, was unable to avoid her.

Alcohol or drugs are not considered to be factors in the crash at this time, according to SDPD.

Clairmont Mesa Boulevard will be closed in the area of the crash until further notice.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.