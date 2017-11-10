Elderly Pedestrian Hit by Car in Logan Heights

The scene of the accident at National Avenue and 35th Street in Logan Heights.

An elderly man was seriously hurt Friday morning when a driver struck him in Logan Heights.

The impact threw the victim to the ground at National Avenue and 35th Street just after 8:45 a.m., the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said. He was bleeding from the head and had suffered a skull fracture.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The victim – described by police as a man in his 80s – was taken to UCSD Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.