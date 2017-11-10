Elderly Pedestrian Hit by Car in Logan Heights - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Elderly Pedestrian Hit by Car in Logan Heights

The collision happened just after 8:45 a.m. Friday along National Avenue near 35th Street

By Monica Garske

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Elderly Pedestrian Hit by Car in Logan Heights
    Liberty Zabala
    The scene of the accident at National Avenue and 35th Street in Logan Heights.

    An elderly man was seriously hurt Friday morning when a driver struck him in Logan Heights.

    The impact threw the victim to the ground at National Avenue and 35th Street just after 8:45 a.m., the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said. He was bleeding from the head and had suffered a skull fracture.

    The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

    The victim – described by police as a man in his 80s – was taken to UCSD Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

    The crash is under investigation.

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices