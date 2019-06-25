Car Hits, Kills Pedestrian Crossing Street in La Mesa

A man died after he was hit by a car in La Mesa Tuesday afternoon, according to the Heartland Fire Department.

The La Mesa Police Department said the man was hit by a Toyota SUV on the 5700 block of Lake Murray Boulevard near Marengo Avenue just after 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found the man lying in southbound lanes.

The driver of the SUV, a teenage girl, told police she saw the man cross the road to the median and thought he was going to stop but didn't.

HFD said the man was not in a crosswalk when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HFD described the victim as a man between 50 and 60 years old.

LMPD said the intersection would be closed for several hours.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.