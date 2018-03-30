Car Hits 2 Pedestrians Along SR-76, 1 Airlifted to Hospital

A man was medevaced to the hospital after he and another person were struck by a car along State Route 76 in Oceanside.

The collision happened near the intersection of SR-76 and Benet Road at about 10:15 p.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The man who was airlifted to the hospital suffered major head trauma. The extent of the second pedestrian's injuries are unknown at this time.

No other information was available.

