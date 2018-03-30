Car Hits 2 Pedestrians Along SR-76, 1 Airlifted to Hospital - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Car Hits 2 Pedestrians Along SR-76, 1 Airlifted to Hospital

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Closing Arguments Heard in Tieray Jones Trial

    A man was medevaced to the hospital after he and another person were struck by a car along State Route 76 in Oceanside.

    The collision happened near the intersection of SR-76 and Benet Road at about 10:15 p.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

    The man who was airlifted to the hospital suffered major head trauma. The extent of the second pedestrian's injuries are unknown at this time.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices