Car Fire on I-15 in Escondido Causes 10-Mile Backup

A crash that sent a car into flames on Interstate 15 was causing an 80-minute delay in southbound lanes. NBC 7's Whitney Southwick has details. (Published 24 minutes ago)

A crash that sent a car into flames on Interstate 15 in Escondido was causing long delays in southbound lanes Thursday.

A car crashed into the center divide north of El Norte Parkway, which sent the car across all lanes of the freeway at about 4:20 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

The car then crashed into an embankment on the right-hand shoulder and burst into flames.

The driver was able to get out of the car uninjured. Fire crews were called to put out the fire, CHP said.

Only one lane of the freeway was blocked but the crash was causing 80-minute delays on southbound I-15 just before 6 a.m. Traffic was backed up for about 10 miles.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.