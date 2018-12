A car erupted into flames Wednesday morning along State Route 52 at the transition to southbound Interstate 15.

Caltrans cameras captured images of the flames and smoke stemming from the car fire just after 8:15 a.m. along westbound SR-52. The vehicle had pulled over to the shoulder of the freeway. Moments later, fire engines arrived.

The car fire caused some stop-and-go traffic during the morning commute.

At this point, it is unclear how the fire began or if anyone was hurt.