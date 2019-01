A car exploded and caught on fire Saturday evening in a Santee parking, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in 8900 block of Carlton Hill Boulevard, near the intersection of Mission Gorge Road, sheriff's Sgt. Greg Hampton said.

When deputies arrived, the car was fully engulfed in flames but there was no one in the car, he said.

The sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit was called in to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.