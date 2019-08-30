Car Drives Into Starbucks on Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon - NBC 7 San Diego
Car Drives Into Starbucks on Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon

By Joe Little and R. Stickney

Published 2 hours ago

    A driver used the wrong pedal and drove right into an El Cajon Starbucks Friday. 

    No one was injured in the incident that happened just before 9:30 a.m. at the Starbucks on Fletcher Parkway. 

    One window was shattered in the crash. The supporting wall beneath the window appears like it was damaged as well. 

    Heartland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the building. 

    The car sustained front-end damage and damage to the driver's side door and mirror.

    The store staff planned on keeping the location open, according to El Cajon police.

    No other information was available.

