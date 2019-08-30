A driver used the wrong pedal and drove right into an El Cajon Starbucks Friday.

No one was injured in the incident that happened just before 9:30 a.m. at the Starbucks on Fletcher Parkway.

One window was shattered in the crash. The supporting wall beneath the window appears like it was damaged as well.

Heartland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the building.

The car sustained front-end damage and damage to the driver's side door and mirror.

The store staff planned on keeping the location open, according to El Cajon police.

No other information was available.

