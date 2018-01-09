Car Crashes Into People on Imperial Ave in East Village - NBC 7 San Diego
Car Crashes Into People on Imperial Ave in East Village

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    The San Diego Police Department is investigating a collision between a car and a crowd of people in East Village.

    At least two people were injured in the incident and the driver of the car had to be rescued by San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters, SDPD said.

    Crews were working to rescue at least one person stuck under the vehicle. The driver of the car has been pulled from the wrecked car to safety.

    The Incident happened on the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue near the St. Vincent DePaul Village.

    No other information was available.

