Car Crashes Into Nestor Apartment Causing Gas Leak

A car crashed into a two-story apartment complex in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego Thursday, causing a gas line to burst and send fumes into the air.

San Diego police and firefighters were sent to the 1100 block of Tesoro Grove Way at about 6:20 p.m. after a car crashed into a two-story apartment complex.

Upon arrival, fire crews determined a gas line was broken and was emitting fumes.

It was unclear if anyone was injured or if the complex was being evacuated.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for the latest updates.



