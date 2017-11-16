Car Crashes Into Nestor Apartment Causing Gas Leak - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Car Crashes Into Nestor Apartment Causing Gas Leak

Car Crashes Into Nestor Apartment Causing Gas Leak

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Three ways La Jolla UTC delivers on what employees really want
    Monica Garske

    A car crashed into a two-story apartment complex in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego Thursday, causing a gas line to burst and send fumes into the air.

    San Diego police and firefighters were sent to the 1100 block of Tesoro Grove Way at about 6:20 p.m. after a car crashed into a two-story apartment complex.

    Upon arrival, fire crews determined a gas line was broken and was emitting fumes.

    It was unclear if anyone was injured or if the complex was being evacuated.

    This is a developing story. Please refresh for the latest updates. 


    Published 57 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices