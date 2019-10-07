Car Crashes Into Home in Rancho Peñasquitos

Firefighters were trying to determine if a home in Rancho Peñasquitos is safe to live in after a car smashed into it Monday night.

A Toyota Prius went up the driveway of the home on Classique Way and smashed into a corner near the garage at aorund 8:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said they would evaluate the home for structural damage.

SDFD did not estimate the cost of the damage.

No other information was available.

