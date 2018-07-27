Officials Identify Bicyclist Killed in SR-163 Collision - NBC 7 San Diego
Officials Identify Bicyclist Killed in SR-163 Collision

By Christina Bravo

Published at 7:47 AM PDT on Jul 24, 2018 | Updated at 12:52 PM PDT on Jul 27, 2018

    Officials identified a San Diego man who was killed Tuesday while cycling on southbound State Route 163 near Kearny Mesa. 

    David Sheridan, 57, was slowly riding his bike along southbound SR-163 just south of SR-52 when a Toyota Camry struck him at about 5:15 a.m., California Highway Patrol said.

    Sheridan suffered major injuries in the crash and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital. 

    Sheridan died from his injuries the following day, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

    He was wearing a helmet when he was struck, officials said. 

    The driver was traveling at freeway speeds and did not see the cyclist before hitting him, the medical examiner's office said.

