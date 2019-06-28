Car Crash Leaves 1 Dead and 3 in Critical Condition in Campo: CalFire

A car crash leaves one dead and two people in critical condition in Campo, CalFire confirmed.

CalFire reported the crash around 7 p.m. on State Route 94 and Sheridan Road in Campo.

California Highway Patrol said this was a two-car crash involving a white truck and a gray Kia sedan.

There were four people involved in the crash. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, three others are in critical condition and had to be airlifted to nearby hospitals, officials said.

Dogs were reported to be inside one of the vehicles and were also injured, CHP confirmed.

No other information was available.

