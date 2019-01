A car crashed into a fence and continued down into a storm drain Thursday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. near Moss Street and 5th Avenue in Chula Vista.

The driver was described as an 18-year-old man, officers said.

He suffered lacerations to his head, though no other injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.

No other information was available.