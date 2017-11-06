Car Carrying Woman in Labor Crashes on Way to Hospital

A San Diego woman gave birth in her car after the vehicle crashed on the way to the hospital Monday.
San Diego Fire-Rescue crews and San Diego police were called to the Genesee off-ramp along northbound Interstate 5 just before 3 a.m.
Officials said a man took a wide turn exiting I-5 and crashed into a cement barrier. The collision disabled the vehicle.
Inside the car, was a woman in labor.
A nurse helped the woman to deliver the baby inside the vehicle. Mother and child were taken by ambulance to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.
