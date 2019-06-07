Canyon Crest Academy Student Tests Positive for Whooping Cough

The principal at Canyon Crest Academy in Carmel Valley is warning parents about possible exposure to Pertussis, or whooping cough.

Principal Brett Kileen said a student tested positive for the disease in an email sent to the school community Friday.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), whooping cough is highly contagious respiratory disease. Side effects include violent coughing and breathing trouble.

The CDC says the best way to protect against the disease is to get vaccinated.

Canyon Crest Academy is located at 5951 Village Center Loop Road off Carmel Valley Road in San Diego.