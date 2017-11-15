In January 2016, law enforcement in tactical gear broke through the front door of James Slatic's medical marijuana business, seizing products, cash, and equipment.

A San Diego-area medical marijuana business owner is declaring a legal victory after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors nearly two years after his business was raided by law enforcement.

In January 2016, law enforcement officers wearing tactical gear broke through the front door of Med-West Distribution and seized products, cash, and equipment.

The company was owned by James Slatic and he told NBC 7 the business was legal. He said he had city and state permits hung on the wall of the shop.

San Diego police and DEA agents detained and arrested two employees who were later released.

Within hours they had also seized more than $300,000.

Ultimately, they charged Slatic with more than 15 felonies.

On Monday, Slatic pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors, the San Diego County DA's Office confirmed. They include conspiracy to commit the crime of delaying and obstructing a public officer and conspiracy to unlawfully possess marijuana for sale.

He will pay a small fine, and serve a year of informal probation.

But it's unclear if Slatic will get back the money that was seized.