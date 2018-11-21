Cannabis Business Tax Brings $3.6M in Revenue to San Diego - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
In the Weeds

In the Weeds

Marijuana in the Golden State and beyond

Cannabis Business Tax Brings $3.6M in Revenue to San Diego

The Cannabis Business Tax was implemented in January after recreational marijuana use became legal.

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change
    FILE

    The city of San Diego has made more than $3.6 million in revenue from the Cannabis Business Tax (CBT) through the first three quarters of 2018, NBC 7 has learned.

    The CBT was implemented in January after recreational marijuana use became legal.

    The CBT currently taxes recreational marijuana sales at 5 percent and it will increase to 8 percent on July 1, 2019. Any time after next July the San Diego City Council can reduce it as low as 0 percent or raise it to a maximum of 15 percent.

    Cultivators are also taxed under the CBT.

    The city of Denver, Colorado, which has had a similar tax in place since 2014, made almost $48 million in revenue last year. Denver's population is about half of San Diego’s but has substantially more cannabis retail outlets.

    Chula Vista, La Mesa, and Vista all passed a Marijuana tax in the midterm election.

    Here are the quarterly revenue numbers for the CBT:

    1st quarter (Jan. – March) - $584,107.12

    2nd quarter (April - June) - $2,185,685.67

    3rd quarter (July – Sept.) - $874,656.14

    Total: $3,644,448.93

    Revenue from the CBT goes into the city’s general fund.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices