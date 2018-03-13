Campus-Wide Power Outage Affects San Diego Mesa College

A campus-wide power outage struck San Diego Mesa College Tuesday afternoon after a circuit breaker popped open.

An SDG&E spokesperson told NBC 7 that crews are on scene working to repair the circuit breaker that broke just before 4 p.m.



"San Diego Mesa College is currently experiencing a campus blackout," said a spokesperson for the college on their social media account. "Classes will be canceled for the remainder of the day."

According to SDG&E, the unplanned power outage has affected about 2,700 customers in Clairemont, Linda Vista and Mission Valley. Within minutes, crews were able to restore power to more than 600 customers.

The estimated time of the repair is 6 p.m. but it could take longer, said the SDG&E spokesperson.

No further information was immediately available.

