A camp helping children with disabilities learn to ride a bicycle is in desperate need of volunteers to help spot the riders.

For the eighth year, the nonprofit organization Crimson Treatment & Research Center hosts the five-day-long iCan Bike San Diego camp at Alliant University in Scripps Ranch for about 40 children. The camp runs May 14 to 18.

Many of the children participating in the camp have developmental differences and, through instructors and volunteers, they learn to ride bicycles independently.

This year, though, the organization says it is in greatly in need of volunteers to help spot the campers as they learn to ride. Every rider needs two spotters to follow along with the specially designed bicycles.

"When they start on Monday because the handle on the bike is on the back and all the volunteers are helping from behind, it gives the illusion they're doing something independently and then by Friday they actually are," the camp's organizer Karyn Searcy said.

The camp not only teaches kids to become lifelong independent riders but it also helps them gain assurance and self-reliance which transfers on to other areas of their lives.

Typically the camp fills up, but this year there are still a few spots left for potential riders who would like to participate.