Camp Pendleton and Lyft Team Up With ‘Base Mode’

Starting this week, Camp Pendleton and Lyft are collaborating on a new pilot program called Base Mode that will help riders get to and from the base.

Hao Meng is with Lyft San Diego. “Passengers on base will be able to request a ride from drivers that already have base access to take them off or within the base,” she explained.

Tevin Walton is one of those qualified drivers. “I get a lot of the Marine riders like on the weekends or go out and they don't want to drive of course.”

The problem before Base Mode was that if they called for a ride the closest driver might not be able to get on base, so they would have to cancel the ride.

Camp Pendleton, with its approximately 85,000 active duty military families and employees, is one of two bases undergoing the test project for one year. Ft. Meade in Maryland is also giving it a try.

None of the base gate procedures are affected by the program.

“We come up, I have to show my driver's license and they have to show their military ID to show that they have base access so just anyone can't be like I'm in a lift ride I need to go on base,” said Walton.

The program will also give veterans with access to the base, military spouses and other civilians who live and work on base the opportunity to drive for the program said Meng. “In order to make this program successful, drivers are the most important thing and so we are definitely actively recruiting drivers who have base access.”

Lyft has been building a strong relationship with the military. Right now, 15 percent of all Lyft drivers in San Diego are veterans, and the company also has a program to help qualified Afghan and Iraqi interpreters who assisted the military overseas.

If the project is a success then the plan is to keep the program going.

Since joining Lyft, Walton has been able to buy two cars and has found other benefits of driving. “It’s definitely a way to meet a lot of people out here in California and on base,” he added.

Lyft is also donating some of the revenue to help programs on base.











