Smoke in North County is From Camp Pendleton Fire

Smoke billowed from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside Friday morning when a brush fire scorched a training range deep inside the base, posing no threat to people or structures.

The smoke was visible from surrounding communities in San Diego’s North County, with many residents concerned as dry, fire-prone conditions persisted in Southern California.

The blaze sparked just before noon on the base at Basilone Road. One hour later, Camp Pendleton officials said on Twitter that the fire had grown to 15 acres but again urged, “There is no threat to base structures/personnel/or surrounding communities.”

The Camp Pendleton Fire Department was handling it.

San Diego County is coming off a series of red flag warnings plaguing the southern region of the state, which have led to six wildfires including last week’s destructive Lilac Fire in Bonsall, a rural community in San Diego’s North County.

The National Weather Service in San Diego said a fire weather watch will be in effect in the county late Saturday night through Sunday evening due to strong winds and low humidity – conditions known to rapidly fuel any wildfires that might spark. A new red flag warning will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.