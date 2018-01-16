The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is conducting a homicide investigation after a Camp Pendleton Marine was stabbed and killed Tuesday morning. NBC 7’s Wendy Fry reports. (Published 5 hours ago)

U.S. Marine Dies in Stabbing on Camp Pendleton

A U.S. Marine died and a second Marine was in custody following a stabbing Tuesday on a U.S. military installation north of San Diego, California.

The stabbing took place Tuesday morning on Camp Pendleton, the largest U.S. military base on the West Coast.

An infantry member was stabbed and died as a result of the stab wound, according to Capt. Brian Villiard, Public Affairs Officer with Camp Pendleton.

The unidentified Marine belonged to the School of Infantry, Villiard said.

Capt. Josh Pena, Infantry Public Affairs Officer, confirmed a second Marine was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

Details surrounding what led to the stabbing were not released.



The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is handling the investigation.

Camp Pendleton is home to more than 42,000 active duty personnel and can have up to 70,000 personnel working on base on an average day.

No other information was available.

