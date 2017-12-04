Lance Corporal Billie Joe Morton, 25, allegedly shared more than a dozen pictures and videos relating to child pornography, according to a federal search warrant. NBC 7’s Bridget Naso has the story. (Published 28 minutes ago)

A Camp Pendleton Marine is in custody after he was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Lance Corporal Billie Joe Morton, 25, was charged with the following violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice: two specifications of possession of child pornography and one specification of distribution of child pornography, according to a statement obtained by NBC7.

The discovery was allegedly made by another Marine who went to use a computer at the Single Marine Program Recreation Center in the Las Pulgas area of Camp Pendleton and observed the illegal materials, according to federal search warrant documents that were used to obtain evidence from a social media company.

In the documents, agents with the Naval Criminal Investigation Service detailed multiple pictures and videos that were found on the social media they say is connected to Morton.

The documents also stated the alleged transfer of child pornography began in July 2017 and the images included "nudes," "incest pics" and other disturbing images and video of underage girls.

NCIS confirmed to NBC 7 they are working the case, but cannot discuss the details of ongoing investigations.

According to Camp Pendleton officials, Morton is assigned to 11th Marine Regiment.

He is being held in pretrial confinement at the brig on Camp Pendleton as charges have been referred to a general court-martial, and trial dates are pending.

Camp Pendleton released a statement, which read:

Lance Corporal Billie Morton, 25, assigned to 11th Marine Regiment, was charged with the following violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice: two specifications of possession of child pornography and one specification of distribution of child pornography. The charges have been referred to a general court-martial, and trial dates are pending. LCpl. Morton stands accused of these charges and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.