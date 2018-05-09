Camp Pendleton Firefighters Battle 10-Acre Blaze on Base - NBC 7 San Diego
Camp Pendleton Firefighters Battle 10-Acre Blaze on Base

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Camp Pendleton firefighters are battling a 10-acre brush fire on the east portion of the military base. 

    The fire was burning along the eastern edge of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, near Weisgarber and De Luz Road, North County Fire Protection District (NCFD) officials said. 

    The blaze, first reported to be about 5 acres, doubled in size within an hour. 

    There was no threat to the structures, NCFD said. 

    No other information was available. 

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest information. 

