Camp Pendleton-Based Marine Found Safe in Texas

A U.S. Marine who was reported missing by family has been found safe in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the family said in a statement sent to NBC 7.

Lance Cpl. Job Wallace, 20, was taken into custody by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and local law enforcement Saturday night in Navarro County, Texas, said NCIS Marine Corps West Field Office Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thomas.

Wallace’s family grew concerned when he didn’t get back to Camp Pendleton after a three-day camping trip in Phoenix, Arizona, Monday.

“Our focus throughout the past five days since Job was reported missing was to do whatever it took to find our son, and we are profoundly relieved he is safe. Our children are everything to us,” the Wallace family said in the statement.

The Wallace family thanked NCIS, the FBI, Surprise, AZ Police Department, Texas authorities, the military and veterans’ communities, The Missing Aware Foundation, and other groups for their help in the search for their son.

Wallace was being transported back to Camp Pendleton where he is stationed to receive medical treatment.

Details regarding Wallace's disappearance have not been released.