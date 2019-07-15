A green Chevy Camero was crushed in a rollover crash that left several other cars damaged on a street near Naval Base Point Loma early Monday.

The car crashed into several parked cars on Laning Road just off of N. Harbor Drive before rolling over and coming to a stop on its roof. The car's front end was crushed and a tire was missing.

The driver was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in unknown condition.

The force of the crash pushed another compact car onto the sidewalk and into a power transformer box. A white van was also damaged.

Both Harbor police and U.S. Navy law enforcement responded to the crash. Harbor police were still working to determine if alcohol was a factor.

No other information was available.

