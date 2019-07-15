Camero Crushed, Other Cars Damaged in Rollover on Point Loma Street - NBC 7 San Diego
By Nicole Gomez

By Nicole Gomez

Published 34 minutes ago

    Camero Crushed, Other Cars Damaged in Rollover on Point Loma Street

    A green Chevy Camero was crushed in a rollover crash that left several other cars damaged on a street near Naval Base Point Loma early Monday. 

    The car crashed into several parked cars on Laning Road just off of N. Harbor Drive before rolling over and coming to a stop on its roof. The car's front end was crushed and a tire was missing. 

    The driver was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in unknown condition. 

    The force of the crash pushed another compact car onto the sidewalk and into a power transformer box. A white van was also damaged.

    Both Harbor police and U.S. Navy law enforcement responded to the crash. Harbor police were still working to determine if alcohol was a factor. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

