California Parks Foundation Needs Volunteers for Earth Day

Thousands of volunteers will spend their Saturday helping clean, renovate and restore local state parks and beaches throughout California as part of the 20th anniversary of Earth Day.

Volunteers are needed at four local state parks and beaches including: San Clemente State Beach, San Elijo State Beach, Carlsbad State Beach and Cuyamaca Rancho State Park.

The Pacific Gas & Electric Company has provided a special round of grants to fund projects like clearing trash, removing invasive plants or maintaining trails.

Each location has a specific project planned so be sure to go to the California Parks Foundation website and sign up to volunteer.

Anyone under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign the waiver.

The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



