California Parks Foundation Needs Volunteers for Earth Day - NBC 7 San Diego
SD-Earth-Week-Desktop
Ignite San Diego

Ignite San Diego

Local business spotlight

California Parks Foundation Needs Volunteers for Earth Day

By R. Stickney

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    California Parks Foundation Needs Volunteers for Earth Day

    Thousands of volunteers will spend their Saturday helping clean, renovate and restore local state parks and beaches throughout California as part of the 20th anniversary of Earth Day.

    Volunteers are needed at four local state parks and beaches including: San Clemente State Beach, San Elijo State Beach, Carlsbad State Beach and Cuyamaca Rancho State Park.

    The Pacific Gas & Electric Company has provided a special round of grants to fund projects like clearing trash, removing invasive plants or maintaining trails.

    Each location has a specific project planned so be sure to go to the California Parks Foundation website and sign up to volunteer.

    Anyone under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign the waiver.

    The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.


    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices