California Pacific Airlines Cancels Flights Due to Pilot Shortage

A Carlsbad based regional airline says they are grounding flights in January due to a nationwide pilot shortage.
California Pacific Airlines currently operates flights out of Carlsbad's McClelland-Palomar Airport and flies to Las Vegas, Phoenix, Reno, and San Jose.
The airline says customers who booked upcoming flights will receive a refund in the next 7 to 10 days.
The airline, which launched the flights out of Carlsbad in November, hopes to be back up and running once they hire and train additional pilots.