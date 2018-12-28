California Pacific Airlines Cancels Flights Due to Pilot Shortage - NBC 7 San Diego
California Pacific Airlines Cancels Flights Due to Pilot Shortage

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 49 minutes ago

    California Pacific Airlines

    A Carlsbad based regional airline says they are grounding flights in January due to a nationwide pilot shortage.

    California Pacific Airlines currently operates flights out of Carlsbad's McClelland-Palomar Airport and flies to Las Vegas, Phoenix, Reno, and San Jose.

    The airline says customers who booked upcoming flights will receive a refund in the next 7 to 10 days.

    The airline, which launched the flights out of Carlsbad in November, hopes to be back up and running once they hire and train additional pilots. 

