93 Officers Graduate California Highway Patrol Academy

The California Highway Patrol just beefed up its patrol staff with 93 new officers. The group of cadets graduated on Friday from the CHP training academy in Sacramento.

During a rigorous 28-week training program, the cadets took part in approximately 1,300 hours of instruction in 28 different learning modules. The courses include weapons training, emergency vehicle operations, enforcement tactics, DUI training and more.

The program is deeply rooted in tradition and includes a special ceremony that takes place ever Wednesday at noon.

The weekly Fountain Ceremony pays tribute to 231 CHP officers who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty.

NBC 7 Reporter Experiences Cadet Life at CHP Media Boot Camp

A new class of CHP officers will graduate from the training academy in Sacramento. These cadets have just completed a demanding 28-week program. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda joins us with an inside look at the academy, and what these new officers have endured. (Published 2 hours ago)

During the ceremony, a small group of academy cadets march in precise formation toward a memorial fountain located in the center of the academy campus. There they formally polish brass plates with the names of the fallen officers.

Among the officers memorialized on the fountain are late San Diego-area officers Sean Nava, who was killed by a drunk driver in October 2000, and Dean Beattie, a motorcycle officer who died on State Route 163 in 2003.

The tradition has struck a nerve with Cadet Eric Voss, a 24-year-old from Temecula, who hopes to graduate from the academy next year.

“It really reinforces our perspective on training, really taking to heart every single thing that these instructors are teaching us, telling us, because when they tell you something, you know it's because it could save your life one day, and it will save your life on every encounter that could possibly go wrong,” Cadet Voss said.

Voss said there was a time when thought he’d follow in his father’s footsteps and become a firefighter, but that all changed when he lost a close family member in an accident caused by a drunk driver.

Three of the 93 academy graduates will serve at the San Diego and Oceanside offices.

Anyone interested in a career with the CHP can visit www.chpcareers.com.