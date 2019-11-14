Calcaterra Drops 21, Toreros Top Weber State - NBC 7 San Diego
Calcaterra Drops 21, Toreros Top Weber State

Calcaterra hit 4 of 6 3-pointers in his third straight 20-point game.

By Associated Press

Published 21 minutes ago

    USD Athletics

    Joey Calcaterra matched his career high with 21 points as San Diego beat Weber State 71-56 on Thursday night.

    Calcaterra hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

    James Jean-Marie had 10 points and nine rebounds for San Diego (2-2). Braun Hartfield added 10 points and six rebounds.

    Cody John had 20 points for the Wildcats (0-2). Khameron Davis added seven rebounds.

    KJ Cunningham, the Wildcats' second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 5.0 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

    San Diego matches up against Colorado on the road on Saturday. Weber State faces West Coast Baptist at home on Tuesday.

      

