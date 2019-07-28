Cal Fire is Responding to 50 Acre Vegetation Fire in El Cajon - NBC 7 San Diego
Cal Fire is Responding to 50 Acre Vegetation Fire in El Cajon

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Cal Fire San Diego

    Cal Fire San Diego crews are responding to a 50 acre vegetation fire near Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan.

    The fire was first reported as a two acre fire by Cal Fire around 6 p.m. with a moderate rate spread at Dehesa Road near Sycuan Summit Drive.

    As of 7 p.m. the fire quickly spread to a 50 acre fire, officials said. 

    Three homes have been evacuated as a precaution, but no homes are threatened. No evacuation warnings or orders have been issued, officials said. 

    The fire is 0% contained, Cal Fire said. 

    Firefighters are remaining actively engaged.

    No other information was available.

