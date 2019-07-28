Cal Fire is Responding to 50 Acre Vegetation Fire in El Cajon

Cal Fire San Diego crews are responding to a 50 acre vegetation fire near Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan.

The fire was first reported as a two acre fire by Cal Fire around 6 p.m. with a moderate rate spread at Dehesa Road near Sycuan Summit Drive.

As of 7 p.m. the fire quickly spread to a 50 acre fire, officials said.

Three homes have been evacuated as a precaution, but no homes are threatened. No evacuation warnings or orders have been issued, officials said.

The fire is 0% contained, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters are remaining actively engaged.

No other information was available.

