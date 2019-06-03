Cal Fire Suspends Burn Permits in San Diego County

A new study says California needs to do more controlled or prescribed burns. NBC 7's Danny Freeman has more. (Published Thursday, May 30, 2019)

An increasing fire danger prompted Cal Fire San Diego to suspend all burn permits on state land Monday.

Outdoor residential burn permits will be suspended in San Diego and Imperial counties.

The goal is to reduce the threat of wildfires with temperatures expected to rise in already dry conditions, increasing the risk of a destructive wildfire.

Burning of landscape debris, including branches and leaves will be not be allowed.

Cal Fire: Wildfire Prevention

CalFire is sending the message that wildfires are on the way so, they’re distributing pamphlets showing what you need to know about defensible space. NBC 7’s Danny Freeman has more. (Published Friday, May 10, 2019)

Fire officials said the the high number of fires last year prompted the new regulations.

Cal Fire also asked San Diego County residents to create a 100-foot defensible space around their home and limit the use of power tools that can spark wildfires.

Burn permits and open fires are suspended by the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection when it is necessary to protect public health and safety.