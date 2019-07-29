Cal Fire San Diego is mourning the loss of one of their own: 29-year-old firefighter Yaroslav Katkov, who passed away on duty Monday morning.

Katkov suffered a medical emergency during a training hike Monday morning with his engine crew, CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham said in a statement.

He was airlifted by the Cal Fire/San Diego County Sheriff's Department helicopter and air ambulance to Temecula Valley Hospital in Riverside County in critical condition.

Despite medical staff efforts, he passed away.

The firefighter first started with Cal Fire August 2018 as a seasonal firefighter, He was assigned to the Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire Station 16 in the community of De Luz.

Katkov is survived by his mother, father and brother.

Mecham directed all flags at Cal Fire facilities to half-staff. All uniform personnel have been directed to shroud their badges until further notice.

No further information was available.