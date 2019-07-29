Cal Fire San Diego Mourns Loss of 29-Year-Old Firefighter Who Passed Away On Duty - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Cal Fire San Diego Mourns Loss of 29-Year-Old Firefighter Who Passed Away On Duty

The 29-year-old firefighter first started as a seasonal firefighter in 2018, Cal Fire officials said.

By Samantha Tatro

Published 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cal Fire San Diego Mourns Loss of 29-Year-Old Firefighter Who Passed Away On Duty
    NBC 7 San Diego

    Cal Fire San Diego is mourning the loss of one of their own: 29-year-old firefighter Yaroslav Katkov, who passed away on duty Monday morning. 

    Katkov suffered a medical emergency during a training hike Monday morning with his engine crew, CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham said in a statement.

    He was airlifted by the Cal Fire/San Diego County Sheriff's Department helicopter and air ambulance to Temecula Valley Hospital in Riverside County in critical condition. 

    Despite medical staff efforts, he passed away. 

    The firefighter first started with Cal Fire August 2018 as a seasonal firefighter, He was assigned to the Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire Station 16 in the community of De Luz. 

    Katkov is survived by his mother, father and brother. 

    Mecham directed all flags at Cal Fire facilities to half-staff. All uniform personnel have been directed to shroud their badges until further notice. 

    No further information was available. 

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices