Couple Injured After Car Lands in Canyon Off Highway 67 - NBC 7 San Diego
Couple Injured After Car Lands in Canyon Off Highway 67

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Published 2 hours ago

    Cal Fire Rescue Off Highway 67

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Two people had to be rescued after their car drove off the roadway near Highway 67.

    Cal Fire San Diego rescued a couple Friday at around 9:30 a.m. near Scripps Poway Parkway in the Sycamore Canyon Road area.

    The Infiniti Q60 the couple was driving tumbled a few hundred yards to the bottom of a hill. California Highway patrol said they are unsure how the vehicle drove off the roadway.

    Both occupants had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital and are in critical condition, officials said.

    A tow truck blocked one lane of westbound traffic on Scripps Poway Parkway as they attempted to pull the car to the top of the road.

      

