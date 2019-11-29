Couple Injured After Car Lands in Canyon Off Highway 67

Two people had to be rescued after their car drove off the roadway near Highway 67.

Cal Fire San Diego rescued a couple Friday at around 9:30 a.m. near Scripps Poway Parkway in the Sycamore Canyon Road area.

The Infiniti Q60 the couple was driving tumbled a few hundred yards to the bottom of a hill. California Highway patrol said they are unsure how the vehicle drove off the roadway.

Both occupants had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital and are in critical condition, officials said.

A tow truck blocked one lane of westbound traffic on Scripps Poway Parkway as they attempted to pull the car to the top of the road.