Brush Fire Burning in Dehesa Prompts Evacuation Warnings

Cal Fire crews are responding to a brush fire that is threatening structures in Dehesa.

The agency said crews responded to the "Vista Fire" at around 4 p.m. Cal Fire tweeted at around 5 p.m. that it had grown to 25 acres and was 5-percent contained.

The fire was burning off Vista De La Montana. Evacuation warnings were in effect for Trafalgar Road, Calle De Nicole, and Vista De La Montana, Cal Fire said.

No other information was available.

