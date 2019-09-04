3 Firefighters Rushed to Hospital After Cal Fire Engine Rolls Over

This image of the crash was provided by Cal Fire officials.

A Cal Fire crew returning to San Diego County after assisting crews in central California were injured when their engine rolled over.

The strike team had been assigned to a station in Tulare County while firefighters there were battling the Creek Fire.

The Creek Fire burned 756 acres after it started on Saturday, Aug. 31.

There were five wildland engines on the way home to San Diego County when one of them rolled over, according to Cal Fire Thomas Shoots.

Four firefighters were inside the engine. Three had to be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment by ground ambulance.

Shoots did not give details on the extent of the injuries.