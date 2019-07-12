Cal Fire Crews Respond to 100-Acre Mexico Brush Fire

An image shared by the Tijuana Fire Department shows the smoke from a fire burning near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cal Fire San Diego crews are assisting Mexican officials as they battle a 100-acre brush fire on the south side of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Cottonwood Fire broke out at about 11:30 a.m. on Marron Valley Road near Cottonwood Creek and Barrett Truck Trail and was moving at a moderate rate of spread.

Approximately 10 acres had burned on the U.S. side of the border as of 1:30 p.m., Cal Fire officials said.

About 60 firefighters were helping to fight the fire, officials said.

The deserts of east San Diego County were under an excessive heat warning at the time the fire erupted.

No structures were threatened.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.