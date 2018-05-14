Cal Fire Suspends Burn Permits in San Diego County

An increasing fire danger prompted Cal Fire San Diego to suspend all burn permits on state land Monday.

The agency said the suspension of burn permits and other open fires is necessary as warming temperatures dry out last year's vegetation growth. Combined with a less-than-spectacular rainy season, there is plenty of fuel for wildfires, Cal Fire San Diego said.

Statewide, Cal Fire has responded to more than 920 wildfires this year, the agency said.

Starting Monday, all residential outdoor burning of branches and leaves will be prohibited until conditions improve.

Campfires at organized campgrounds or on private property are permitted as long as they do not spread to wildland, Cal Fire said. Campfire permits can be requested here.

Cal Fire also asked San Diego County residents to create a 100-foot defensible space around their home and limit the use of power tools that can spark wildfires.

Burn permits and open fires are suspended by the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection when it is necessary to protect public health and safety.



