'Toyon Fire' Threatening Homes in Rancho Santa Fe

Cal Fire is responding to a fire burning in Rancho Santa Fe that is threatening structures.

The "Toyon Fire" sparked near Del Dios Highway and Toyon Canyon Road and has grown to 3 acres, Cal Fire said.

At least two houses near the Hernandez Hideaway area were threatened as of 4:08 p.m, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to the scene and were evacuating residences.

Del Dios Highway is closed in both directions between Via Rancho Parkway and Calle Ambiente.

The Rancho Santa Fe and San Marcos fire departments are also responding.

No other information was available.

